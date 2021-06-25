Sixth shot is sweet spot for winner of 2021 Miss California competition Friday in Fresno

Miss LA County Jazmin Avalos is crowned Miss California by 2019/2020 Miss California Eileen Kim on Friday night, June 25, 2021 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Miss Los Angeles County is the winner of the 2021 Miss California competition.

Jazmin Avalos, a 24-year-old Cal State Fullerton graduate from Garden Grove, was crowned Friday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center in Fresno.

This marked her sixth time to the state finals — including fourth as a Miss California contestant and twice in the Outstanding Teen competition beginning at age 14.

Along with the title, Avalos was awarded a $20,000 scholarship.

Wednesday night, Ávalos won the talent prelim with her vocal interpretation of “Astonishing,” earning a $500 scholarship.

Elizabeth Sartuche, Miss Orange County, was the first runner-up.

The companion Outstanding Teen competition ended Thursday night with a surprise double-winner.

Miss Canyon Hills Maya Álvarez-Coyne was announced as the Outstanding Teen winner after a mix-up led to emcee MacKenzie Freed mistakenly announcing Miss Culver City Hailey Flowers as the night’s champion.

Miss Canyon Hill Maya Álvarez-Coyne is crowned 2021 Miss California’s Outstanding Teen by outgoing titleholder Isabella Mills on June 24, 2021 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center in Fresno. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Both received the first-place prize of a $5,000 scholarship.

Álvarez-Coyne, a recent graduate of the Orange County School of the Arts, became the first Latina in the 22-year history of the pageant to win the title.

