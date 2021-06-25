Local
Sixth shot is sweet spot for winner of 2021 Miss California competition Friday in Fresno
Miss Los Angeles County is the winner of the 2021 Miss California competition.
Jazmin Avalos, a 24-year-old Cal State Fullerton graduate from Garden Grove, was crowned Friday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center in Fresno.
This marked her sixth time to the state finals — including fourth as a Miss California contestant and twice in the Outstanding Teen competition beginning at age 14.
Along with the title, Avalos was awarded a $20,000 scholarship.
Wednesday night, Ávalos won the talent prelim with her vocal interpretation of “Astonishing,” earning a $500 scholarship.
Elizabeth Sartuche, Miss Orange County, was the first runner-up.
The companion Outstanding Teen competition ended Thursday night with a surprise double-winner.
Miss Canyon Hills Maya Álvarez-Coyne was announced as the Outstanding Teen winner after a mix-up led to emcee MacKenzie Freed mistakenly announcing Miss Culver City Hailey Flowers as the night’s champion.
Both received the first-place prize of a $5,000 scholarship.
Álvarez-Coyne, a recent graduate of the Orange County School of the Arts, became the first Latina in the 22-year history of the pageant to win the title.
