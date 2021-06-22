Miss California gets back on track after a year hiatus

Miss Marín County Katie Tessier performed a contemporary dance for her talent at the Miss California pageant on June 22, 2021 at the DoubleTree by Hilton convention center in Fresno. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The show went on!

The first 16 of 31 contestants hoping to get the Miss California crown placed on their heads from reigning titleholder Eileen Kim took the stage at the 97th edition of the state pageant Tuesday night.

The makeshift stage at the DoubleTree by Hilton convention center wasn’t the same at the Saroyan Theatre, but it was good enough for Miss Garden Grove Raina Ramírez and Miss Marín County Kate Tessier.

Ramírez captured the preliminary portion of her group’s red carpet competition (a combination of evening wear and on-stage presence).

Tessier won her group’s preliminary talent competition with a contemporary dance number.

Miss Garden Grove Raina Ramírez won the preliminary Red Carpet award on June 22, 2021. She was awarded a $500 scholarship. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Tuesday’s pageant also included an on-stage question and a statement about their social impact initiative from the 16 contestants.

Other Latina contestants who performed on Tuesday were Miss Clovis Kara Durán and Miss Anaheim Jocelyn García.

On Wednesday, the rest of the Miss California hopefuls will compete starting at 7 p.m.

The Miss Outstanding Teen Pageant will start at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Miss California finals will start at 6 p.m. Friday.