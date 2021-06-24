Snafu leads to two contestants being named Miss California’s Outstanding Teen. Who won?

Miss Canyon Hill Maya Álvarez-Coyne is crowned 2021 Miss California's Outstanding Teen by outgoing titleholder Isabella Mills on June 24, 2021 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center in Fresno. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Two Miss California’s Outstanding Teen hopefuls – Miss Culver City Hailey Flowers and Miss Canyon Hills Maya Álvarez-Coyne – got crowned by their predecessor Thursday night.

Both received the first-place prize of a $5,000 scholarship.

So, who will represent California at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant next month in Orlando, Florida?

A snafu led to emcee MacKenzie Freed announcing Flowers as the winner, until pageant director Russ Gladden made the correction minutes after Flowers had been crowned.

Then, Álvarez-Coyne stood in shock as he received the sash and crown in a wild finish to the pageant.

The 18-year-old recent graduate of the Orange County School of the Arts became the first Latina in the 22-year history of the pageant to win the title.

“My mom was actually born in Venezuela. My abuela, my uncle and my mom all immigrated here from there,” said the Stanford-bound student who hopes to major in something associated with business.

“I’m so proud to be a Latina, to be able to represent the Latino community here on stage tonight.”

She is also the descendant of Irish immigrants, which she acknowledged in her Irish dance performance for her talent.

“My parents came from Cork and Kerry, and just to be able to show my Irish culture on stage has truly been an honor,” said Álvarez-Coyne, who won the overall talent award as well as the on-stage question competition.

Miss Canyon Hill Maya Álvarez-Coyne performs a Scottish dance for her talent during the 2021 Miss California's Outstanding Teen Pageant on June 24, 2021 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center in Fresno.

She is taking Spanish classes to pick up what was her first language.

“I’m hoping to become fluent again,” said Álvarez-Coyne, who watches Spanish-language television shows to hone her Spanish.

She hugged Flowers when the “winner” was first announced. She said both are real close and were shocked about the mixup.

For her on-stage question, Álvarez-Coyne was asked what important quality a friend must possess.

“Whenever you look to a friend, you always want them to be there for you in times of need, whether you’re happy or sad or laughing,” she said. “You want that person right there next to you and enjoy that time with you or helping you through whatever hard time you may be working through.

“So I would definitely have to say trustworthiness.”

Miss Culver City Hailey Flowers was mistakenly crowned the new Miss California's Outstanding Teen on June 24, 2021 in Fresno. The corrected tally had her finish second.

Miss Placentia Joelle Park was third and got a $2,000 scholarship. She was followed by Miss Marín County Siena Lester ($1,500 scholarship) and Miss Anaheim Kayla Arellano ($1,200 scholarship).

Miss California will select the successor to reigning queen Eileen Kim starting at 6 p.m. Friday (June 25) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center.

Other winners:

Evening wear/on-stage question, $500: Miss Culver City Hailey Flowers

Non-finalist talent, $500: Miss Sonoma County Kyra Shi (piano)

People’s Choice, $500: Miss Redwood City/San Mateo County Paige Caditan

Spirit of California, $300: Miss Anaheim Kayla Arellano

Miss Congeniality, $300: Miss Culver City Hailey Flowers

Miss Hostess, $300: Miss Yorba Linda Ava Siniscalchi