Miss California completes its preliminaries, readies for Friday’s final

Miss Los Ángeles County Jazmín Ávalos sang 'Astonishing' during the Miss California preliminary talent competition on June 23, 2021 in Fresno. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Miss Los Ángeles County Jazmín Ávalos is no stranger to the Miss California Pageant.

Her participation in the second night of the preliminaries marked her sixth time to the state finals (fourth time in the Miss pageant, and twice in the Teen competition).

Two years ago, the 24-year-old graduate of Fullerton State, finished fourth runner-up to current titleholder Eileen Kim.

Wednesday night, Ávalos took an important step toward the crown by winning the preliminary talent with her vocal interpretation of ‘Astonishing.’ She pocketed a $500 scholarship.

Miss Calaveras County Katherine Sharp, in a long, blue gown, won the preliminary Red Carpet (which combines evening wear with state presence). She won a $300 scholarship.

Miss Calaveras County Katherine Sharp won the preliminary Red Carpet competition at the Miss California pageant on June 23, 2021 in Fresno. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The 15 contestants – which included Miss Riverside City Jozalene Molina and Miss Yosemite Valley Cristina Bequer – also competed in the on-stage question and made a pitch for their social impact initiative.

The final will be held Friday (June 25), starting at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton convention center.

The pageant has been held in Fresno since 1994, but did miss last year’s edition due to the coronavirus.

With the end of the Miss California preliminary competition, the 22 Miss California Outstanding Teen will take the stage on Thursday (June 24) starting at 6 p.m.

Among the hopefuls are Sophie Nessary (Anaheim Hills), Kayla Arellano (Anaheim), Maya Álvarez-Coyne (Canyon Hills), Sophia Rodríguez (Sunrise Seaport), and, Jasmine López (Yosemite Valley).