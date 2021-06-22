Nearly 30 firefighters on scene of potential water rescue in Fresno canal

Fresno firefighters on Tuesday morning were at a potential water rescue in a canal after getting a report that a man jumped into the water.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. near McKinley and Millbrook avenues. Close to 30 firefighters were in the area and teams were diving underwater in an attempt to find anybody.

The fire department provided a description of who they were looking for: tall, possibly 6 foot, dark skin, male, red hat, black shorts.

“Please call fire dispatch if you have any information or if this person was seen exiting the canal, this area of the waterway is especially dangerous,” the department said on Twitter.

The scene is near where a Fresno woman died after going into the canal on June 2. The body of Fannie Chindapheth, 38, was recovered on June 8.

Close to 30 personnel from Fresno Fire are on scene engaged in a high hazard search, dive teams are entering the water and surface swimmers are scouring the area, please use caution driving around emergency vehicles and crews and avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/DuCQgzMb8V — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 22, 2021