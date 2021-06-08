Two people on a walk find dead body floating in Fresno canal

Fresno Fire and Police personnel recover a body from the canal southeast of Ashlan and West Avenues Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A dead body was spotted floating in a canal Tuesday in central Fresno.

Fresno Police said two people were walking in the area of Fruit and Dakota when they noticed a body in the canal and immediately called for help.

Police soon after arrived and found the body floating between Fruit and West avenues near Ashlan Avenue.

Neither the identity nor the gender of the body were immediately released.

On June 2, a 38-year-old Fresno woman fell into a canal near Millbrook and McKinley avenues, which is roughly 4 miles from where the dead body initially was spotted Tuesday.

Emergency crews spent hours searching for Fannie Chindapheth, who is 5 feet, 2 inches and 100 pounds, but never found her and was presumed to have either drowned, or made it out of the water on her own but hadn’t yet notified authorities of her safety.

It has not yet been determined if the body found Tuesday is of Chindapheth.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted.