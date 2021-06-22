More Fresno County fire trucks on way to Millerton Lake blaze

CalFire was sending additional firefighting equipment to a fire near Millerton Lake on Tuesday morning after the blaze erupted late Monday night.

Spokesman Dan Urias said the wildfire started at 10:23 p.m. on Sky Harbor Road near El Lado Road.

The Sky Fire had burned 26 acres by Tuesday morning, and addition fire crews were ordered to suppress it.

No immediate evacuations were ordered, but Urias said some residents volunteered to evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

