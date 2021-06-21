Black smoke rises in northeast Fresno. It’s not the first time fire has broken out here

A fire broke out again Monday afternoon at a recycling center near Woodward Park.

The fire started at 2 p.m., on Rice and Lane roads, at the Republic Services recycling center.

According to Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Dan Urias, the blaze was less than a tenth of an acre of general refuse at the recycling center, which is a 10,000-square-foot metal structure. The fire was contained by multiple agencies.

Urias said there was minimal threat to the nearby grassy areas, as that has burned recently. Smoke could be seen from Parlier, Urias said.

Fire crews responded to the same location May 20 and battled a fire into the night after flames burst out of the recycling center then quickly spread to nearby wild land.

The cause of the fire out of the commercial building was under investigation.

At least 12 to 15 firefighters from multiple agencies responded.

#Lanesincident Firefighters are at scene of a commercial structure fire, 10000 Block Rice Rd x N Lanes Rd, N/E Fresno. @DeptFresno and @FresnoCoFire are working to control a 50’ x 50’ area of material on fire, no threat to the wildland. pic.twitter.com/TYCXJjrBd0 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 21, 2021