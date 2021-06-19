More than a dozen Fresno residents displaced in one of two major fires overnight

Fresno firefighters were kept busy late Friday and into early Saturday, knocking down a massive blaze at a south Fresno recycling center and, later on, at an apartment complex on Shields Avenue near Maple Avenue.

The apartment fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m., spreading quickly to four units, according to Shane Brown, Fresno Fire Department spokesman.

The three-alarm fire was put out in about 35 minutes but displaced six adults and 10 children.

No one was hurt, and it appears the fire started on an apartment balcony, Brown said.

Early Friday evening, more than 80 firefighters were on the scene of a fire at CARTS, Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station, on Cedar Avenue near Highway 99.

The fire started in one of the trash piles and spread to other areas of the property, sending plumes of black smoke and ash into the air.

Fire crews remained on the scene until Saturday morning.

“Our crews did a great job of preventing the fire from getting into structures,” Brown said.