Wildfire at Millerton Lake in northern Fresno County spreads to 40 acres. Hikers rescued

Firefighters are battling a reported nearly 40-acre wildfire that broke out early Wednesday afternoon at Millerton Lake, Cal Fire reported.

The wildfire, estimated by authorities at 2:25 p.m. to be 35 to 40 acres, is located off Sky Harbor Road near the South Finegold Picnic Area in the northern area of the Fresno County side of the lake.

Two hikers were rescued off a nearby hiking trail by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, authorities said. They were dropped off at a boat ramp by Millerton Lake.

Cal Fire is sending additional resources to the fire on ground and air.

This story will be updated.

