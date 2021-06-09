Local
Wildfire at Millerton Lake in northern Fresno County spreads to 40 acres. Hikers rescued
Firefighters are battling a reported nearly 40-acre wildfire that broke out early Wednesday afternoon at Millerton Lake, Cal Fire reported.
The wildfire, estimated by authorities at 2:25 p.m. to be 35 to 40 acres, is located off Sky Harbor Road near the South Finegold Picnic Area in the northern area of the Fresno County side of the lake.
Two hikers were rescued off a nearby hiking trail by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, authorities said. They were dropped off at a boat ramp by Millerton Lake.
Cal Fire is sending additional resources to the fire on ground and air.
This story will be updated.
