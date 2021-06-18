Massive fire breaks out at Fresno recycling center, creating plumes of black smoke and ash

A massive fire broke out Friday evening at a south Fresno recycling center with flames continuing to spread even as firefighters battled flames.

The fire was called in around 5 p.m. after massive plumes of black smoke and ash started falling from the Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station (CARTS), located on Cedar Avenue just south of North Avenue.

Keith Hester, general manager of the facility, said he believes the fire started in a trash pile that’s located toward the back of the facility.

As of about 7 p.m., parts of the fire had spread beyond the facility.

Meanwhile, piles of debris appeared to be furiously burning inside the facility, accompanied by loud popping noises.

No injuries were reported, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire department was expected to call for more assistance to help contain the fire as firefighters worked to preserve the buildings of the facility.