Fire breaks out near Friant Road with smoke visible all the way from downtown Fresno

Fire crews were battling a fire into the night Thursday after flames had burst out of a commercial building in northeast Fresno then quickly spread to nearby wild land.

The fire, which started just after 4:30 p.m. near North Rice and Friant roads, spread into the vegetation and grew as large as 60 acres due to the strong winds and dry conditions, authorities said.

“The high winds and dry weather ... quickly escalated it into a larger event,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Dan Urias said.

Smoke could be seen all the way from downtown Fresno and caused a brief shelter-in-place order for residents east of the fire’s origin. The order was lifted shortly after once firefighters got the fire partially contained.

Around 7 p.m., Urias said the fire was at 30% containment.

The fire did come within about a mile of Woodward Park.

But roughly 60 to 80 firefighters from multiple agencies soon after responded and kept the fire from ever threatening the popular and scenic Fresno park.

Cause of the fire out of the commercial building still is under investigation.

Fast wind-driven fire along Friant ave in North Fresno. Flames licked homes fences that bordered the road. pic.twitter.com/VxR9yntM2P — Sheldon. Gajarian (@shskbob) May 21, 2021