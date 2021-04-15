Fresno Police fire shot after encountering suspect who allegedly shot another person, cops say

At least one Fresno Police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday night in southwest Fresno, the department confirmed.

According to Fresno PD, a male suspect allegedly shot someone during a domestic violence incident near Gearhart and Fairmont avenues in central Fresno.

The suspect then fled the scene but was eventually located about 10 miles south, spotted in a vehicle by Fresno Police near Whitesbridge and Amador avenues in southwest Fresno, police said.

That’s when, according to Fresno PD, a second shooting took place as at least one officer fired a shot.

It was not immediately known if the the officer(s) hit the suspect, or if the suspect ever shot at police. It also was not immediately known if anyone was injured, including the medical condition of the victim from the central Fresno shooting.

A large number of Fresno PD officers later gathered at the scene of the officer-involved shooting to investigate the situation.

A police helicopter also circled the area near Whitesbridge and Thorne avenues, with traffic blocked off Whitesbridge between Thorne and Hughes avenues.

This story will be updated.