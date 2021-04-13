Fresno man who allegedly stole Amazon van and escaped custody remains loose, police say

Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an Amazon van and escaped police custody.

Police said 29-year-old Jesse Tapia of Fresno managed to remove facility restraints while in custody at Community Regional Medical Center and walked away from the facility.

Lt. Israel Reyes said Tapia had been in custody after allegedly stealing an Amazon vehicle and fleeing from police, then threatening to shoot a different driver.

The initial crime took place around 6:50 p.m. Monday, while an Amazon driver was making his final deliver at Cedar and Woodward avenues in southeast Fresno.

Reyes said the Amazon driver saw a man pull up in a vehicle and took off in the Amazon vehicle.

The Amazon driver told officers he left his phone in the delivery van, which helped police track the vehicle’s whereabouts.

About 45 minutes later, police were able to track the phone and found the van at Central and Orange. Reyes said officers followed the van on northbound Highway 41 until a police helicopter took over.

When Tapia exited on Shields Avenue, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. But he took off.

Tapia then drove to Blackstone and Shields avenues, where he got stuck in traffic.

Reyes said Tapia tried to maneuver around and rammed two cars, then decided to get out of the vehicle and run across Blackstone.

Police said Tapia then got into a passenger seat of a stopped vehicle that was headed eastbound on Shields and allegedly threatened to shoot the driver if he didn’t start driving off.

That’s when officers arrived, and pulled Tapia out of the vehicle and arrested him.

But he would later escape.

After being taken to CRMC for medical evaluation, Tapia somehow removed the facility restraints and walked away from the downtown facility, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Tapia is encouraged to call police at 559-621-7000 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.