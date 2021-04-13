Man killed after several shots fired near Reedley produce plant, police say

A man died Tuesday evening during a shooting near a Reedley produce plant, police said.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Bravante Produce plant, located at Olson and South Buttonwillow avenues.

Reedley Commander Marc Edinger said about 100 workers were on a break when the victim and two co-workers went to the Oaks Mini Mart to get some snacks.

The victim was at the counter paying for his items when the suspect approached him and started a verbal argument, Edinger said.

The victim and his two co-workers eventually drove back to the plant and parked across the street.

Witnesses told police the victim got out of the vehicle and started walking when the suspect spotted the man while driving.

The suspect then made a u-turn and fired several rounds through the passenger window, striking the victim in the lower torso, according to police.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Reedley, where he died.

“We don’t know if they knew each other,” Edinger said. “They were arguing back and forth. Unknown what the motive was and what they were arguing about.”

Detectives are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-356-8690.