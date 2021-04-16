Police chief: Suspect fired multiple AR-15 rounds at Fresno officers before he was shot

The man shot by police Thursday night fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 style rifle before officers returned fire and subdued him, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Friday.

Robert Lee Davis, 50, who has served lengthy prison terms for violent felonies, shot a woman in her 50s before his confrontation with officers in southwest Fresno, said the chief, as he detailed the violent confrontation that ended when Davis was shot by three officers.

Davis was hit three times, in the chest, upper torso and thigh, by officers and is in Community Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to survive.

He faces charges of attempted murder of police officers, domestic violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other counts.

Balderrama said he had reviewed body camera footage of the shooting and said he was extremely impressed with the way his officers handled the violent incident as well as grateful all of them survived. The officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. Balderrama said video of the shooting would likely be released at a later date.

The female victim was shot in the stomach about 8:53 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Gearhart Avenue during a domestic violence incident, the latest in several similar recent incidents involving Davis and the victim, police reported. She is in critical condition.

Arriving officers began searching for a maroon SUV driven by Davis, and located it about 15 minutes later at Whitesbridge and Modoc avenues. Balderrama said Davis turned onto Modoc and fired the rifle at officers. After a three-minute pursuit, he crashed the SUV into a fence at Whitesbridge and Fruit Avenue and fired again multiple times as officers pulled up. The officers fired back and wounded Davis, who ran into a field, where he was bitten by a police dog.

Balderrama said that fortunately for officers, Davis’ rifle jammed at some point during the firefight. Officers examining the weapon determined that it still contained ammunition in its magazine. Police have not determined where Davis obtained the weapon, which is illegal under California’s Assault Weapon Law because it had a high-capacity magazine and barrel shorter than 16 inches, also a felony. Balderrama said the gun was not reported stolen, but a preliminary check to find the source of the rifle came up empty.

“He should never have had this firearm,” the chief said. “It’s an example of what my officers face day-in, day-out.”

The chief added that it was a source of frustration that someone involved in three recent domestic violence incidents was still on the street at the time of the Thursday night incident.