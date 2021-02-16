Fresno mayor: City faces 250 layoffs, including police and firefighters

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said the city is facing the potential for 250 layoffs — including first responders — as it deals with budget shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dyer told the Washington Post that a $31 million shortfall could force the layoffs if the city doesn’t get further federal relief related to the virus.

The WaPo story also featured other Republican mayors with cities in tough financial positions, and hoping for relief from President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

“It’s not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue,” Dyer said. “It’s a public health issue. It’s an economic issue. And it’s a public safety issue.”

Biden has floated a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. Without it, Fresno could face those 250 layoffs of city workers, including police officers and firefighters.

“That is going to be devastating,” Dyer told the Post.

Last April, Fresno city staffers were predicting the budget would be down about $39 million for the rest of the fiscal year and through the next year.

The city got some reprieve from about $146 million in federal dollars related to federal COVID-19 relief, according to city staffers, but businesses have continued to be shuttered or allowed to operate at lower than full capacity as the pandemic continues.

Fresno is also facing a violent crime wave that started with five homicides in the first four days of the New Year.