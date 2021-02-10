Mass vaccination site for Fresno County not yet approved, despite Gavin Newsom visit

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said Fresno County will get support to ramp up its existing COVID vaccination sites — though the county has not yet been approved for a mass vaccination center like those seen in the Bay Area.

Some reporting in Fresno had the city getting a mass site at the Save Mart Center, but that location has not yet gotten approval from FEMA.

A site to newly distribute vaccinations — though not a mass site — will be opened at Fresno City College, the first of 20 in the state, Newsom said during a midday news conference at the Fresno Fairgrounds. That site will start by administering 420 doses a day.

The Optum Serve site at FCC has only been previously providing tests.

Meanwhile, Fresno County’s allocation of vaccines was increased to 19,000 this week. Last week, the county got 8,000.

“It’s not enough, no one’s denying that,” he said. “The issue of vaccines is an issue of supply nationwide.”

