Fresno mayor: Effort to move homeless from freeways progressing. Here’s where it stands

A Fresno project that began in late January to move homeless people from prominent freeway embankments and into housing continued to roll along on Thursday.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said city staffers would attempt to house “dozens” of homeless people on Thursday, when Project Off-Ramp targeted Highway 41 near Sierra Avenue in north Fresno.

A tweet from the city of Fresno’s official account said 24 people had been housed by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The effort began with homeless outreach workers speaking to an estimated 250 people living along highways 41, 168 and 180 to make them aware of the effort. It kicked off near Divisadero Street and Highway 41 and has worked its north since.

“By the end of next week, you will not see any more tents on (Highway) 41,” Dyer said.

Dyer has said he wants the program to house people who volunteer to go, saying a forced removal is not the goal.

The effort has drawn ire from some area homeless advocates who have spoken publicly at City Council meetings, saying it drives people to move from one encampment to another. Others have said people have been promised a bed, but never given one by the Continuum of Care.

There is room to house those living on embankments, officials have said. The city of Fresno committed $6.8 million to buy a property on Motel Drive for Project Homekey, which buys up motels to house the homeless. Those are set to transition from COVID-19 shelters to permanent housing.

The Poverello House, Fresno Rescue Mission and other homeless advocates have teamed with the city to speak with the homeless.

Total homelessness in Fresno and Madera grew from 2,508 people in 2019 to 3,641 people in 2020, according to results from a point-in-time count, about three months before the coronavirus pandemic hit the central San Joaquin Valley. The two counties share a Continuum of Care.

The 2021 point-in-count was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.