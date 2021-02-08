Fresno will get one of California’s mass COVID vaccination sites, official says

Fresno will get one of the state’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites similar to those in Oakland and San Diego, a spokesperson for Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula confirmed Monday.

The exact location could not be confirmed, but Fresno would be a destination for one of the centers, according to Felicia Matlosz, who works for Fresno Democrat Arambula.

She said the word came from the state Office of Emergency Services.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a mass vaccination site will be coming to the Central Valley, though he stopped short of naming a specific location during a speech at San Diego’s Petco Park, one of state’s other mass vaccination sites.

Newsom said the state has partnered with 110 community organizations statewide to drive up the number of people willing to get a COVID-19 shot.

RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, where the A’s play, and Cal State LA are also being used for similar mass vaccination sites.

“We’ll be announcing in the next number of days, a new site in the Central Valley, as well,” Newsom said. “That framework is exclusively targeted at equity.”

He also noted plans to mobilize clinics to reach people who can’t easily get to one of the stadiums.

Fresno submitted the Save Mart Center as a location that could be used as a mass site, according to Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. It was the only location Fresno offered up

Fresno County added 671 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the first report since Saturday, health officials said. The total is 91,184 since March.

The county reported 30 new deaths from the virus in its first report since Saturday. As of the Monday report, there have been 1,254 fatal cases.