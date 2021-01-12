Fresno County announces vaccine site at fairgrounds, capable of 1,500 daily shots

Fresno County on Tuesday announced a large vaccine clinic at the Fresno County Fairgrounds capable of administering 1,500 shots a day, according to health officials.

In addition, health care workers are expected to administer as many as another 1,000 inoculations a day in conjunction with other sites partnering with the county, according to Dave Pomaville, director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The clinic at the fairgrounds opened Monday and health care workers began to trickle in to get their shots, according to health officials.

Fresno County has received 44,000 vaccines through last week. That number does not include the number of vaccines that go straight to Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health hospitals, Valley Children’s Hospital, the facilities in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs system.

The county has tallied 76,581 COVID-19 positive patients through Tuesday. There have been 838 deaths related to the virus in Fresno County.

County interim Health officer Rais Vohra said starting this coming Monday, health officials will begin to offer vaccines to people 75 and older, as well as the county’s 90,000 agricultural workers.

Supervisor Brian Pacheco said the county is working with clinics in Mendota, Firebaugh and others on the west side to distribute the shots to laborers.

“It’s my pleasure today to announce that Fresno County will be the lead and it is our goal in the county to be the first county in the state of California to start vaccinating our essential farmworkers,” he said.

Laborers often live in multi-generational homes in tight spaces, making them and their families susceptible to spreading the virus, Pacheco said.

The goal is to vaccinate 3,000 people a day and dispense the vaccine as fast as possible, health officials said.

A registry is in the works, according to health officials, but in the meantime the best way for a person to know they can get a vaccine is to regularly check the county’s website.

Health officials recommend that anyone seeking a vaccine to register online first at fcpdh.org/covid19vax.