Gavin Newsom expected to announce mass COVID vaccination site today in Fresno

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Fresno on Wednesday to announce an update on vaccination distribution, according to an early morning news release.

He is set to speak at 11:15 a.m. It will be livestreamed at the California governor Twitter page, Facebook page and YouTube page.

He is expected to announce a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Fresno like those in San Diego, Los Angeles and Oakland.

The sites can increase the number of shots into arms by 6,000 a day. Those vaccinations would be on top of the amount the county is already getting.

