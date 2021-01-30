Local

Highway 168 at Shaver Lake Marina reopens, chain control in effect. Here’s the latest

The California Department of Transportation on Saturday morning reopened Highway 168 at the Shaver Lake Marina, according to a California Highway Patrol official.

“They will be escorting as needed,” CHP Public Information Officer Mike Salas told The Bee.

Chain control remained in effect at the top of the four-lane highway, Salas said.

A section of the highway north of Shaver Lake was closed on Thursday due to heavy snowfall. The closure was expected to remain in effect until Saturday morning as Caltrans worked to clear the road.

Snowplows were unable to clear the roads without snow-blowing machinery, which was not available Thursday morning, the CHP said earlier this week.

