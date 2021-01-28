Highway 168 closed at Shaver Lake. Rain continues on Valley floor; when will it stop?

A heavy storm front remained fixed over the central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday, with a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada — all part of an atmospheric river bringing much-need precipitation to the area, the National Weather Service said Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported at 5:30 a.m. that heavy snow has closed Highway 168 at the Shaver Lake Marina. The CHP said that the snow was too high for Caltrans plows to manage without snow blowing machinery, which was not available.

It wasn’t known when the roadway would reopen. Farther up Highway 168 at around 7,000 feet elevation, China Peak Ski Resort at Huntington Lake was closed for the day unless the roadway reopens.

Highway 168, like Highway 41 through Oakhurst toward Yosemite National park, had been open to four-wheel drive vehicles and cars with chains.

Most of Thursday’s snow fall will be above 5,000 feet, the NWS said. On Wednesday, the snow line was around 3,000 feet.

Huntington Lake has received nearly 4 feet of snow since Tuesday and Yosemite’s Tuolumne Meadows reported 2 feet of snow Wednesday morning.

The weather service reported that the rain will continue through Friday, with a clear weekend, before more rain rolls in early next week.

Driving conditions: I-5 paced

Interstate 5, the main route to Southern California, open but slowed as the CHP escorts traffic over the Grapevine.

Highway 58, the route eastward to Las Vegas, was open with no restrictions.

Rainfall totals

Rainfall has been mostly light to moderate in the lower elevations, according to the weather service, though there were some heavy rain totals in areas where the storm sat for extended periods.

Merced reported a 24-hour rain total of 1.66 inches and Lemoore reported nearly three-quarters of an inch.

The 24-hour rain totals for other areas include: Fresno, .24; Madera, .22; Hanford, .21; and Visalia, .12

While Fresno’s rainfall was nearly a quarter inch more than the daily norm on Wednesday, the area remains below typical rainfall levels for the month.

PG&E power outages

PG&E continued to deal with storm related power outages on Thursday morning, when more than 4,000 customers in the Yosemite Division were without power, mainly in the mountain and foothill communities north of Merced.

In the Fresno area around 8:30 a.m., 215 customers were without power because of the storm.