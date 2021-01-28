Weather News

Highway 168 will stay closed due to snow at Shaver, CHP says. Here’s when it might open

Heavy snowfall closed a section of Highway 168 north of Shaver Lake on Thursday.

That closure will remain in effect until Saturday approximately, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The highway is closed from north of Shaver Lake (from Shaker Lake Marina to Huntington Lake) as Caltans works to clear the road, CHP said. Snow plows were unable to clear roads without snow-blowing machinery, which was not available Thursday morning.

Chain control on Thursday afternoon was being regulated at the bottom of the four-lane and drivers can expect delays and should prepare for extreme winter driving conditions.

In a rather idyllic Instagram post Thursday, the CHP urged travelers to postpone trips to the Shaver Lake area for the time being.

“On a positive note, skiing and snowboarding conditions will be great once the roads are clear,” the CHP wrote.

