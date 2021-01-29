After Thursday drenching, what’s the Friday weather forecast for Fresno region?

Clearing skies, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms, are forecast Friday for the central San Joaquin Valley, a day after nearly two inches of rain fell in the Fresno area.

The National Weather Service reported that by 4 a.m., Fresno had received 1.82 inches of rain. Hanford got 1.57 inches and Visalia 1.10.

Several feet of snow fell the Sierra Nevada and Highway 168 remained closed at the Shaver Lake Marina.

At 7,000 feet elevation at Huntington Lake, China Peak Ski Resort reported 48 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. The ski resort was closed for a second straight day but was ready to open when the highway is cleared.

More than 18 inches of snow fell at Yosemite National Park, which remains closed until at least Monday, as officials continue to clear roads and debris from the storm and last week’s Mono winds.

The storm left other roadway-related problems closer to Fresno on Thursday, including mud and rocks scattered on Sky Harbor Road near Millerton Lake.

CHP monitoring I-5 at Grapevine

Snow is expected at the highest elevations of Interstate 5 over Grapevine and Highway 58 into Mojave. Drivers should prepare for slick roads, possible black ice and delays. CHP was escorting traffic Friday morning.

As the weather clears, the weather service said cold air moving over warmer air could create instability, causing lightning and thunder in some eastern areas of the Valley from noon until 5 p.m. Friday.

Precipitation is expected to end by sunset.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry and warmer, which means the likelihood of fog on Sunday. Rain and snow will arrive again with a new storm system, but not until Monday night into Tuesday. That storm should be gone by Tuesday night.