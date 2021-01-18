Cars collide after one blows stop sign, CHP says; 4 hurt as Maserati crashes into building

Four people went to the hospital after a collision sent a luxury car crashing into a building in rural Fresno County.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln and Cornelia avenues, west of Easton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A woman, 45, driving alone in a silver Mazda was traveling south on Cornelia, according to the CHP, approaching a stop sign. The driver failed to stop, investigators said, and the Mazda broadsided a gray Maserati headed east on Lincoln.

The Maserati spun out of control and crashed into an abandoned building, apparently an old shop building. A male driver, 50, and two other people, whose ages were not given, were in the Maserati.

All four people in the crash were taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

There was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved but the investigation was ongoing.

A puppy was apparently in one of the cars but could not be found. The area was searched, but it was not known if it simply ran off, nor which car it had been in.

Man killed in nearby crash Saturday

The area was the scene of a deadly crash just two days earlier.

A 71-year-old man died after he drove through a stop sign Saturday afternoon at South Brawley and West Lincoln, colliding with an SUV.

The man was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Gurnam Singh of Fresno.