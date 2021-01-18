Video shows bikers going wrong way before deadly crash on Bay Bridge, CA officials say

A 20-year-old was thrown off a motorcycle and died after hundreds of motorcyclists and bikers drove the wrong way on the Bay Bridge, California officials said.

Videos posted to social media showed dozens of motorcyclists and bikers on dirt bikes and ATVs cutting off traffic and traveling the wrong way on the bridge, KTVU reported. Officials said “several hundred motorcyclists were running amok” in San Francisco, according to Bay City News Service.

California Highway Patrol officials reported a “major collision incident” Sunday evening and said the crash was caused by the bikers driving in the wrong direction. The crash shut down parts of the highway for about three hours.

Officials said the victim was a passenger on the bike, according to ABC 7. The driver went over a concrete barrier to avoid arrest for driving the wrong way on the Bay Bridge, and the man was ejected onto the highway, the news outlet reported.

He was then hit by a pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bay Area News Group. Officials did not identify the victim.