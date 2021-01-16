Man fails to stop at Fresno County intersection and dies in two-car crash, CHP says

A 70-year-old man drove through a stop sign and was killed in a two-car crash Saturday afternoon in rural Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened about 3:30 p.m., at South Brawley and West Lincoln avenues near Easton.

A brown Nissan Altima was northbound on Brawley when the driver failed to heed the posted stop sign at Lincoln and entered the intersection, CHP spokesman Mike Salas said.

The car struck a Ford Expedition going west on Lincoln, which does not have stop signs in that area.

The man driving the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of family.

Three people in the SUV suffered minor injuries — the male driver, 46, and two passengers, a woman, age 45, and a 4-year-old girl. They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor, Salas said, as the investigation continued.