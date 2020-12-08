Fresno taps Oklahoma City law enforcement veteran to be city’s first Hispanic police chief

Mayor Lee Brand on Tuesday introduced Paco Balderrama as Fresno’s next chief of police, the city’s 22nd.

Brand and City Manager Wilma Quan held a virtual news conference to introduce the new hire, who comes to Fresno from Oklahoma City. He’s been in that department for 22 years and served most recently as a deputy chief.

He begins in Fresno on Jan. 11.

The 44-year-old will replace Chief Andy Hall, who must retire early next year because of the police department’s retirement policy.

Balderrama’s bio on the Oklahoma City Police Department web page says he earned his master’s degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Central Oklahoma and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2017.

He’s held multiple roles in the Oklahoma City department including patrol officer, field training officer, public information officer and a member of the tactical team. He also speaks Spanish.

Hall was named in August 2019 following the retirement of Chief Jerry Dyer, who is now the mayor-elect. Dyer was forced into retirement by the same program that will send Hall to retirement.

Some Fresno residents were displeased with the search for a new chief in 2019, saying it lacked transparency.