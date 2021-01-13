Have you been stopped by police in Fresno? We want to hear your story

Victor Griffin, right, of the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office stands by Sabrina Brock, visiting from San Francisco, carrying a portrait of police shooting victim Breonna Taylor, during a peaceful protest in downtown Fresno organized by the public defender’s office to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter on Monday, June 8, 2020. A coordinated, nationwide effort was held by public defender’s offices across the country to confront systemic racism, inequity and police violence. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

We want to examine the role systemic racism plays in our local justice system - and we want to hear about your interactions with local law enforcement.

A new chief is taking over the Fresno Police Department; the longtime police chief is now mayor; and a police reform commission has made a long list of demands for change. But many issues have existed for decades. We want to hear from the community about the changes they wish to see from local law enforcement.

Past reporting has shown that police traffic stops disproportionately target Black residents, and residents of southwest Fresno have told us that the heavy police presence in their neighborhood takes a toll on the community. We want to further document how policing varies by race and neighborhood in Fresno.

If you’ve been stopped by the police, we want to hear your story. What were you stopped for? How did the encounter go? Did you feel discriminated against?

Whether you are white, Black, Latino or Asian, we want to hear from you. Whether you live in north or south Fresno, we want to listen to your story.

The purpose of this story is not only to document issues in policing, but serve the community. If you have any questions about how policing is conducted in Fresno, or suggestions for what shape you’d like to see our stories take, please share those with us in the form below.

Can’t see the form? Go here to fill it out.