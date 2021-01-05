Fresno’s new mayor outlines priorities on first day. Here’s what his first act will be

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer officially took office Tuesday, and said ideas to deal with homelessness will be his first act as the city’s top executive.

The 61-year-old was sworn-in Tuesday so he could begin acting as city leader, though a more public ceremony is planned for Thursday.

Dyer takes the helm at City Hall as Fresno County faces a pandemic with surging numbers, a particularly violent beginning to the new year, and an uncertain future for the city’s tax revenue and for businesses trying to hang on until the pandemic is over.

Standing outside of City Hall because COVID-19 precautions, Dyer said he is working with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office, California Department of Transportation and others for what he called Project Offramp — an effort to house the homeless.

The project’s name gets its meaning from the common practice of homeless people who build makeshift shelters near highway exits and embankments. Highway embankments tend to attract people living on the streets because the highway is state property and outside the jurisdiction of local police.

Dyer said Tuesday he signed a letter the same day to ask for Newsom’s support.

In February, Dyer pitched a plan to use large temporary tent-like buildings that would house multiple beds for homeless people in the open land near the Fresno Rescue Mission. That idea clashed with three members of the Fresno City Council, who argued that shelters should be placed evenly around the city.

Dyer on Tuesday said Project Homekey is preferred to the navigation tents. Project Homekey is a $600 million state initiative to flip underutilized hotels and motels across the state into interim and permanent housing. It is seen as a way to help the homeless while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

“Maybe at some point in time, the tent concept, the navigation centers, may be more doable,” he said. “Right now, in the midst of the virus, we’re going to be utilizing, taking advantage of Project Homekey.”

Other tasks ahead

Dyer also addressed the commission on police reform. He attended many of the meetings and said there were “a lot of good ideas,” noting he and incoming Police Chief Paco Balderrama have an opportunity to implement recommendations from the commission.

During his first few days, Dyer said he’ll be meeting with each member of the City Council.

Fresno has been a hot spot for the coronavirus. Fresno County ranked highest in the country for metro areas where the coronavirus pandemic is spreading the fastest, according to an analysis on Dec. 21 from the New York Times.

Because of that, Dyer said he plans to push for more vaccines in Fresno County, adding that the level of spread should make Fresno a priority.

“That’s really going to be the answer for us — not only keeping people safe, getting our economy back open — but returning to some form of normalcy,” he said.

Dyer said many of his efforts revolve around beautifying Fresno and making it a place businesses want to be.

“We have to take particular steps, be very intentional, to bring that curb appeal back,” he said. “To change the image of Fresno, not only internally but externally.”