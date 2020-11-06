Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau tests positive for coronavirus; offices closed

Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau has tested positive for coronavirus, the county announced Friday morning.

“He is following doctor’s orders to self-quarantine for 10 days,” the statement read. “County Health officials are tracing everyone who came in contact with the Supervisor.”

The county has closed the offices of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, Clerk of the Board and Administrative Office temporarily.

”Upon learning of the positive test, we took quick and appropriate action per our safety protocols to close our offices and send staff home to protect against any potential spread of the virus,” said Fresno County Administrative Officer, Jean Rousseau. “We believe the risk to be minimal thanks to health and temperature screenings and mask requirements that are in place, however our top priority is always to protect the health and safety of our staff and those whom we serve and these actions are the right thing to do.”

County spokesman Jordan Scott told The Bee on Thursday evening about 30 employees were instructed to work from home for the next 14 days after receiving a report of a positive case of COVID-19 among those who work on the third floor in the County Hall of Records.

The supervisors have been meeting in person throughout the pandemic, which reached the Fresno area in early March. The exception is Supervisor Sal Quintero, who has attended the meetings via teleconference.

Supervisors have not worn masks during board meetings.

Scott said employees have their temperatures checked and are asked a few questions pertaining to COVID-19 before they’ve been allowed to enter the building.