Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer tests positive for COVID-19 after election night dinner

Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer received notice Tuesday morning he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a small dinner with Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau on election night.

Brandau announced late last week he tested positive for coronavirus.

Dyer previously had a rapid PCR test which produced a negative result, but Monday morning he experienced a light cough.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I took a second test yesterday afternoon,” Dyer told The Bee on Tuesday morning.

He received word of the positive test result before noon. Monday evening, he experienced a headache, body aches, chills and a mild fever.

“However, I am already starting to feel much better,” he said. “I would equate my symptoms, at least at this point, to a severe cold or mild flu.

“I consider myself very fortunate as I know others experience severe sickness and unfortunately, death,” he said.

Dyer said he will be in quarantine under the direction of Fresno County Department of Public Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.