Fresno’s proposing fines for some private gatherings. Here’s what the police chief thinks

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said Monday his officers will not enforce a proposed order that, if passed, would fine residents who have private gatherings of more than 15 people.

The City Council is set to weigh on the order during a special meeting Tuesday.

The order would restrict gatherings of family and friends at their homes. Health officials have said such gatherings have been driving the spread of the coronavirus for months.

If the order passes, violators could face a fine of $1,000 for the first offense. Subsequent fines can be $5,000 and then $10,000, according to the ordinance scheduled for the special Tuesday meeting.

Hall said in a news release he wants Fresnans to use good judgment during the holidays, but said he would not enforce the ordinance, should it pass.

“As the chief of police for the city of Fresno, I want this community to know that should this emergency amendment be approved by five City Council votes, the Fresno Police Department will not be enforcing this law,” the statement said. “The Fresno Police Department will not be criminalizing the people’s rights to gather in their homes.”

The ordinance requires five out of seven votes to pass in order to go into effect immediately.

Councilmember Miguel Arias said the council was informed on Monday by Fresno County health officials that no more intensive care unit beds are available. County officials said the overwhelming majority of new cases come from family gatherings, he said.

“At this point it’s simply a matter for discussion,” he said. “We are at the devastating position of not having one single ICU bed available. We have the obligation to discuss any mitigation that is available.”

The police department has not enforced any COVID-19-related orders since May. Officers have been asked to continue their routine patrols and activities.

Arias said it was inappropriate for Hall to issue a statement before the council has been allowed to discuss the matter publicly.

“Since the pandemic began, the only request we gave the police chief was to have his officers wear masks,” Arias said. “He’s failed horribly at that.”

Local code enforcement officers have been tasked with writing citations and trying to educate business owners who violate safety guidelines. State agents from Alcoholic Beverage Control and other agencies have also been involved with enforcement.

The council is set to meet virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday.