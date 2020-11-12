Fresno-area TV anchor who’s been off air for week reveals positive test for COVID-19

Add another Fresno television anchor to the list of those who’ve recently caught the coronavirus.

Megan Rupe, a morning anchor on CBS-47 Eyewitness News, announced Thursday on social media that she tested positive COVID-19.

“A little update: A few of you have reached out asking why I haven’t been on-air this week, and I’m so appreciative,” Rupe wrote on social media. “This week I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m doing just fine, my symptoms are very mild.”

Rupe, who has been part of a team that won an Emmy Award, did not state how she contracted the highly contagious virus.

A Fresno State alum who graduated magna cum laude, Rupe has risen quickly while working in the Fresno market since 2014.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She started off as an intern at the local CBS affiliate while in college then elevated to an on-air reporting for two years before spending the past four years anchoring newscasts.

Fresno TV anchor Megan Rupe announced Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19. The CBS-47 Eyewitness News anchor says she’s doing fine and experienced only mild symptoms. Twitter screen shot Twitter handle: @MeganRupeTV

Rupe said she has been quarantining at home and anticipates a return on air sometime next week.

“The biggest struggle during this time has been loneliness,” she said. “It breaks my heart to think of families separated by this virus.

“I’m also fortunate to work from home, but I know so many in our country have lost employment and are hurting financially.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Rupe went on to share some of the frustrations she’s experienced since contracted the virus. And it hasn’t always stemmed from her physical health.

“This journey has been eye-opening,” Rupe wrote. “In my experience, I’ve found the burden is very much on the sick or quarantining person to find and pay for testing and initiate contact-tracing (a contact tracer with the health department has yet to call me; I’ve called the information line four times).”

Coronavirus among Fresno media, politicians

Rupe is at least the second local on-air personality to confirm contracting COVID-19.

In June, longtime (and now retired) ABC30 anchor Liz Harrison posted on social media she tested positive for coronavirus. She’s since recovered.

More recently, Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer received notice that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dyer had attended an election night dinner with Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau, who announced last week that he tested positive for the coronavirus also.

In addition, Granville Homes President and CEO Darius Assemi attended the private election night dinner and tested positive.

A total of 33,024 people in Fresno County had been infected during the pandemic since Wednesday, according to the California Department of Public Health’s data.

“Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers,” Rupe wrote. “Take care.”