Fresno County adds nearly 300 COVID-19 cases in single day. More restrictions looming

The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported that Fresno County added 269 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 33,000 infections since the pandemic began in March.

A total of 33,024 people have been infected during the pandemic, according to the state’s data. Wednesday’s total figure represents a 0.8% increase from the previous day.

Wednesday’s number represents the largest single-day increase in Fresno County since Sept. 2, when it added 357 cases.

Fresno County’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 456 on Wednesday. County officials report on fatalities on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Fresno County has recorded over 100 cases every day this week, following a large surge over the weekend with a total of 441 new confirmed cases, stretching over Saturday and Sunday. As of Wednesday, the county had a 14-day average positivity rate of 5.7%.

As of Monday, the county had seen an average of more than 143 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Fresno County’s top doctor on Tuesday told reporters he expects the county to return to more business restrictions next week as cases continue to rise.

“Speaking frankly, I think we’re going to have a purple Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, the county’s interim health director.

The purple Tier 1 is the most restrictive designation out of the four color-coded tiers under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The county graduated from Tier 1 in late September and advanced to the red Tier 2, allowing more businesses to reopen with restrictions in place.

As of Wednesday, a total of 145 patients were hospitalized, and 13 of them were in intensive care units.

Across California, there were a total of 7,464 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 984,682 infections since the pandemic began. The state’s COVID-19 death toll on Wednesday stood at 18,070.

Several other central San Joaquin Valley counties hadn’t updated their numbers late Wednesday afternoon.

As of late Tuesday, Merced County had reported a total of 10,193 COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths.

As of late Tuesday, Madera County had reported a total of 5,330 COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths.

As of early Wednesday, Mariposa County had reported 88 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

As of Tuesday, Tulare County had reported a total of 18,610 COVID-19 cases and 299 deaths.

As of Tuesday, Kings County had reported a total of 9,108 COVID-19 cases, of which 4,201 were in state correctional facilities. The county has reported 87 deaths.