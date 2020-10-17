Man walking along Fresno highway is struck and killed. Here is what the CHP knows so far

A man walking along Highway 41 in Fresno early Saturday was struck and killed by a car, with the driver also injured, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Derris Kennedy of Alabama.

The victim, who the CHP stated appeared to be a transient, was walking in the traffic lanes of Highway 41, where it transitions to Highway 180, about 1:30 a.m. The driver of a 2001 Suzuki Vitara, traveling southbound at about 65 mph, was unable to avoid the man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 60-year-old Sanger man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries described only as major in a CHP report.

It was unknown why the man, listed for now as a John Doe, was walking on the highway, Salas said. There was no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

