Woman struck and killed on Friant Road. Driver didn’t appear to be under influence, police say

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night near Lost Lake, about 7 miles east of Table Mountain Casino.

According to CHP Sgt. Joseph Bianchi, officers received reports just before 7:30 p.m. of a woman hit by a vehicle on Friant Road.

The driver of a tan Kia Optima was traveling north on Friant when it approached the woman who was standing in the middle of the road, police said.

Officers added that the car was unable to stop in time and struck the woman, killing her at the scene.

The woman’s age nor identity was not immediately known.

Bianchi said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and does not appear to be under the influence.

The collision is under investigation.