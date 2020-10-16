Fresno man booked after fatal crash with tow truck driver; CHP says DUI suspected

A 48-year-old Fresno man was booked on DUI charges in Kern County after he reportedly crashed into a tow track and a 22-year-old man Thursday night, killing the victim, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver arrested was identified as Grant August Miller. The crash took place near Delano on northbound Highway 99 south of Woollomes Avenue around 9:55 p.m.

The CHP said Miller was driving a Mazda CX-5 when he struck the victim, who was standing next to his tow truck helping a stranded motorist. Miller allegedly swerved onto the right shoulder when he struck the man and the truck. The victim died at the scene.