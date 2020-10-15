Big-rig driver booked on felony charges after I-5 pursuit from Stockton to Fresno County

An Alabama man was booked on multiple charges — including felony evading, assault and attempted carjacking — after a wild pursuit involving a California Highway Patrol helicopter on Interstate 5.

The CHP on Thursday identified the man as Derris Marquis Kennedy, 26, of Lower Peach, Al.

A spokesman said the incident began sometime before noon Wednesday when the CHP’s Coalinga office was alerted of a Volvo tractor-trailer headed south on I-5 that was driving recklessly in a pursuit that began near Stockton.

As the truck was tracked by the helicopter, it was involved in a collision near Derrick Avenue in Fresno County, and overturned. The CHP said that Kennedy ran from the truck, and as traffic slowed, attempted to carjack several vehicles.

With officers arriving, Kennedy became combative, but was subdued with less-lethal force and taken to Community Medical Center in Fresno to be checked out. He was subsequently booked into Fresno County Jail.

The occupants of three cars involved in collisions with the big rig were also taken to CRMC for treatment.