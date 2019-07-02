Wife of Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot releases statement about husband

Margaret Mims discusses the shooting of a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy Sheriff Margaret Mims discusses the shooting of a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy who was hit while responding to a scene in the foothills of eastern Fresno County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheriff Margaret Mims discusses the shooting of a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy who was hit while responding to a scene in the foothills of eastern Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a gunfight in rural Fresno County is recovering, though he remains in critical but stable condition.

John Erickson, 49, underwent surgery Tuesday afternoon for internal injuries and a broken leg at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

A few hours before he had been rushed to the hospital via helicopter, Erickson was shot at while responding to a call about a property dispute at the 29000 block of Quail Springs Lane, south of Tollhouse in the Sierra foothills.

“I would like to thank the community for all of its support,” Erickson’s wife said in a news release, which was released late Tuesday night. “Everyone has been so wonderful to John and our family, including hospital staff and personnel at the Sheriff’s Office.

“We only saw John briefly before his surgery. It’s difficult to see him go through this. We look forward to seeing him get back to his usual joking self.”

Erickson has worked for the sheriff’s office for the past 11 years.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said the gunman started firing as deputies arrived at the scene.

Erickson was able to return fire to defend himself, though he did not hit the gunman.

A civilian who was riding along with the deputy was not injured.

The gunman eventually was arrested and is expected faces attempted murder charges, Mims said.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released because law enforcement wants “authentic identification from witnesses” first, said Tony Botti, sheriff’s office spokesman.