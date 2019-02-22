Fallen police officer Phia Vang remembered for his service to family and community

Funeral services for Fresno police officer Phia Vang, who was killed by a wrong way driver two weeks ago, began Friday at the Fresno Convention Center Exhibit Hall.

“He was a loving husband, a loving father, and an incredible police officer,” Chief Jerry Dyer said, adding that Vang was a trailblazer in the Fresno Police Department as its third Hmong officer when he joined the force.

The ceremony will run through Sunday and is open to the public. The ceremony begins each day at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

Vang was a 26-year veteran of the department, having worked in southeast, northwest and southwest districts as a patrol officer.

He also worked with the MAGEC anti-gang unit and a neighborhood police officer in the northwest district.

The 48-year-old Vang is survived by a wife, three sons and a daughter. His children range in age from early teens to early 20s.

He died on Feb. 4 while driving home at about 5 p.m. on Highway 180 near McCall Avenue. Vang’s truck was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet pickup who was traveling the wrong way on Highway 180.

The crash killed both Vang and the other driver.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help pay for funeral costs. As of Friday, the campaign had raised slightly more than $6,000 towards its goal of of $15,000.