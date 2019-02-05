Fresno police officer Phia Vang killed by wrong-way driver on 180

Fresno police officer Phia Vang, 48, was the driver of a pickup killed Monday evening by a wrong-way driver on Highway 180 east of Fresno, police confirmed Tuesday morning.
The crash took place about 5 p.m., near McCall Avenue as the driver of a Chevrolet pickup was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of 180. He collided with multiple vehicles before slamming into the pickup driven by Vang. The California Highway Patrol is investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
According to a Facebook post by Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez, Vang was a 26-year veteran of the department who was currently assigned to the Fresno Area Express Unit.
Said Chavez: “Sad day for our city and southeast Fresno.. Officer Vang worked our neighborhoods for many years (26 years). Condolences/prayers for our police department and his family. ”
Lt. Mark Hudson reported that Vang was heading home from work at the time of the collision. Hudson said Vang worked a “multitude of other assignments” at the department in southeast, northwest and southwest districts as a patrol officer. He also worked with the MAGEC anti-gang unit and a neighborhood police officer in the northwest district.
He leaves behind his wife, three sons and one daughter.
Acting Police Chief Pat Farmer will comment later Tuesday on Vang’s death.
