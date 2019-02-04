Wrong-way driver killed on impact on Highway 180 after crashing into six vehicles

Two men are dead following a pileup that was caused by a wrong-way driver on Highway 180 east of Fresno on Monday.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Victor Taylor said the crash was caused around 5 p.m. by a man driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado east on the westbound lanes of Highway 180, near McCall Avenue. That man, whose name was not given, crashed into five cars, Taylor said.
The Chevy driver then struck a Dodge Ram head-on. The Dodge was driven by a man who, along with the Chevy driver, was killed on impact. People in the other five vehicles reported minor to moderate injuries.
It was unclear why the Chevy driver was driving the wrong way. Taylor said the CHP got multiple calls about the driver. The CHP reported the wrong-way driver was weaving through traffic and eventually went off the roadway. It was unclear immediately if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
