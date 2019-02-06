Crime

Release of toxicology in wrong-way crash that killed off-duty officer may take 2 months

By Jim Guy

February 06, 2019

A toxicology report to determine whether driver Cameron Pryor was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he collided head-on with off-duty Fresno police officer Phia Vang on Monday evening will probably not be available to the public for about two months, according to Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner spokesman Tony Botti.

The crash took place about 5 p.m. as Vang was driving home from work on Highway 180 and Pryor was driving the wrong way and collided with multiple cars before he slammed into Vang near McCall Avenue. Vang was a decorated 26-year veteran who served in multiple roles at the department.

Two months is a normal time frame for establishing toxicity in such a case. While testing for blood alcohol level in a deceased party usually takes less time, an examination to determine whether drugs such as opioids or methamphetamine played a role takes more time. In addition, Botti said that the medical examiner does not release results as soon the findings are determined, but includes the information as part of the overall report.

Pryor was involved in a fatal traffic collision with a motorcycle at Jensen and Dewolf avenues in 2018, according to the California Highway Patrol, but the Fresno County District Attorney did not file charges in that case. His court record includes convictions for the misdemeanors of driving under the influence in 2011 and disturbing the peace in 2007. He was also cited for multiple traffic violations, including speeding in 2018, 2016 and 2008, and using a cell phone while driving in 2015 and 2009.

Anyone wishing to help the Vang family can go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/police-officer-killed-by-wrong-way-driver

