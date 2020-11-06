New Fresno city manager, ABC30 reporter will be on Dyer’s mayoral staff

Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer announced late Friday his executive staff when he assumes office in January, including a new city manager and a current ABC30 reporter as communications director.

“I have assembled an all-star team that will assist me in implementing my ‘One Fresno’ vision,” Dyer said. “Whether working on issues related to homelessness and housing, economic development, downtown Fresno, youth leadership, beautification of Fresno or transitioning the business climate at City Hall to a ‘We-work-for-you’ culture, I am confident that the team I have assembled will work hard for the residents of Fresno.”

Dyer’s executive staff includes a new city manager, the new position of deputy mayor, several new assistant city managers and a new communications director, among other positions.

Dyer will keep Mayor Lee Brand’s chief of staff, Tim Orman.

Thomas Esqueda, the city’s former director of public utilities, will be the new city manager. After leaving City Hall a few years ago, he worked as the vice president for water and sustainability at Fresno State.

A high-profile name who will join Dyer’s team as communications director is one Fresnans and other central San Joaquin Valley residents may recognize: Sontaya Rose, who works as a reporter with ABC30. The city’s current spokesperson, Mark Standriff, will work with Beautify Fresno in the director role, which is new.

The role of deputy mayor will be filled by Matthew Grundy, former CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area. The deputy mayor role is new, and it remains unclear what the duties will entail.

Dyer will have three assistant city managers, all with many years of experience at City Hall: Gregory Barfield, the city’s current transportation director; Francine Kanne, currently the chief assistant city attorney; and Georgeanne White, former chief of staff to former mayor Ashley Swearengin and Alan Autry.

Orman also will have a deputy chief of staff, Chris Montelongo, who has worked in the city’s community revitalization division.

H Spees, Brand’s director of strategic initiatives, will transition into the new role of director of housing and homeless services. Spees worked extensively on homeless issues during Brand’s term.

Dyer will be sworn in as mayor Jan. 5.

It remains unclear if current City Manager Wilma Quan and other city staffers will still work at City Hall.