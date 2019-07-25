Tobey, Brenda and Rocco in Pet Pix!

Read Next

If you're lucky, you're already avoiding the 100-plus degree heat some areas are experiencing; hunkered down at home, sipping a glass of iced tea, staying downwind of an air conditioner or a fan. But while you're hiding from the sun, your electric meter is out there, whirring like a tiny tornado, diligently toting up all the energy it takes to keep you cool. Don't worry, the bill's in the mail.