Home & Garden
Tobey, Brenda and Rocco in Pet Pix!
Central San Joaquin Valley pet owners share favorite photos of their pets. Send your captioned photos to pets@fresnobee.com to be included in the print and online Fresno Bee.
Central San Joaquin Valley pet owners share favorite photos of their pets. Send your captioned photos to pets@fresnobee.com to be included in the print and online Fresno Bee.
If you're lucky, you're already avoiding the 100-plus degree heat some areas are experiencing; hunkered down at home, sipping a glass of iced tea, staying downwind of an air conditioner or a fan. But while you're hiding from the sun, your electric meter is out there, whirring like a tiny tornado, diligently toting up all the energy it takes to keep you cool. Don't worry, the bill's in the mail.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments