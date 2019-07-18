Home & Garden

Jeffrey, Lexi and Marmelade in Pet Pix!

By Fresno Bee staff

Jeffrey the Welsh Corgi enjoying his squeaky toys. Andy Lopez Special to The Bee

Central San Joaquin Valley pet owners share favorite photos of their pets. Send your captioned photos to pets@fresnobee.com to be included in the print and online Fresno Bee.

