Home & Garden

Princess Peach, Bella, Beau and Jax in Pet Pix!

By Fresno Bee staff

Princess Peach relaxing in mom’s chair.
Princess Peach relaxing in mom’s chair. Linda Ashworth Special to The Bee

Central San Joaquin Valley pet owners share favorite photos of their pets. Send your captioned photos to pets@fresnobee.com to be included in the print and online Fresno Bee.

Bella and Beau waiting for the ball to be thrown. Anna Cruz Special to The Bee

Jax’s “I did it” face. Suzanne Brown Special to The Bee

